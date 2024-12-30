20th Civil Engineer Squadron is a finalist in the Commander of Air Combat Command Innovation Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Morgan, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron tanks program manager and spill coordinator, poses for a photo with a prototype of his Mobile Aircraft Catch Can at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. Morgan submitted his idea as part of the Commander of Air Combat Command Innovation Challenge, previously known as Spark Tank, and was selected as one of five finalists within ACC to compete at the Air Force level for a chance to receive funding for his innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)