    20th Civil Engineer Squadron is a finalist in the Commander of Air Combat Command Innovation Challenge

    20th Civil Engineer Squadron is a finalist in the Commander of Air Combat Command Innovation Challenge

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    John Morgan, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron tanks program manager and spill coordinator, poses for a photo with a prototype of his Mobile Aircraft Catch Can at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. Morgan submitted his idea as part of the Commander of Air Combat Command Innovation Challenge, previously known as Spark Tank, and was selected as one of five finalists within ACC to compete at the Air Force level for a chance to receive funding for his innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 11:43
    Photo ID: 8819634
    VIRIN: 241204-F-CW240-1105
    Resolution: 3724x2480
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron is a finalist in the Commander of Air Combat Command Innovation Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Shaw Air Force Base
    20 FW
    MACC

