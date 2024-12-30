Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Civil Engineer Squadron is a finalist in the Commander of Air Combat Command Innovation Challenge [Image 2 of 4]

    20th Civil Engineer Squadron is a finalist in the Commander of Air Combat Command Innovation Challenge

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    John Morgan, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron tanks program manager and spill coordinator, examines a prototype of his Mobile Aircraft Catch Can next to his notebook at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. The MACC is a mobile system designed to catch spilled fuel from F-16 Fighting Falcons’ underwing fuel vent as they undergo refueling, which allows the excess fuel to be collected to reduce environmental impact and save monetary costs associated with spilled fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    This work, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron is a finalist in the Commander of Air Combat Command Innovation Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Shaw Air Force Base
    20 FW
    MACC

