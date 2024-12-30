20th Civil Engineer Squadron is a finalist in the Commander of Air Combat Command Innovation Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Morgan, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron tanks program manager and spill coordinator, examines a prototype of his Mobile Aircraft Catch Can next to his notebook at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. The MACC is a mobile system designed to catch spilled fuel from F-16 Fighting Falcons’ underwing fuel vent as they undergo refueling, which allows the excess fuel to be collected to reduce environmental impact and save monetary costs associated with spilled fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)