ACC Leadership visits SJAFB

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of

Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt.

Dave Wolfe, ACC command chief, speaks to

Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina,

Dec 16. 2024. During the all-call, Wilsbach and

Wolfe spoke on the importance of putting the

team first before individual needs, ensuring a

healthy and effective force. (U.S. Air Force photo

by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)