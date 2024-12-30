ACC Leadership visits SJAFB

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of
Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt.
Dave Wolfe, ACC command chief, speaks to
Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina,
Dec 16. 2024. During the all-call, Wilsbach and
Wolfe spoke on the importance of putting the
team first before individual needs, ensuring a
healthy and effective force. (U.S. Air Force photo
by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
