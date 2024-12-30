Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Leadership visits SJAFB

    ACC Leadership visits SJAFB

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of
    Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt.
    Dave Wolfe, ACC command chief, speaks to
    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina,
    Dec 16. 2024. During the all-call, Wilsbach and
    Wolfe spoke on the importance of putting the
    team first before individual needs, ensuring a
    healthy and effective force. (U.S. Air Force photo
    by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    VIRIN: 241216-F-RS022-1201
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Leadership visits SJAFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing

