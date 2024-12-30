ACC Leadership visits SJAFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of

Air Combat Command and Chief Master Sgt. Dave

Wolfe, ACC command chief, inspect an F-15E

Strike Eagle during a distinguished visitor tour at

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina,

Dec. 16, 2024. During their visit, the ACC

command team engaged with Airmen across the

base to highlight their contributions to the overall

mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman

Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)