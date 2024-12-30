Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Leadership visits SJAFB

    ACC Leadership visits SJAFB

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of
    Air Combat Command and Chief Master Sgt. Dave
    Wolfe, ACC command chief, inspect an F-15E
    Strike Eagle during a distinguished visitor tour at
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina,
    Dec. 16, 2024. During their visit, the ACC
    command team engaged with Airmen across the
    base to highlight their contributions to the overall
    mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman
    Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    This work, ACC Leadership visits SJAFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing

