U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of
Air Combat Command and Chief Master Sgt. Dave
Wolfe, ACC command chief, inspect an F-15E
Strike Eagle during a distinguished visitor tour at
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina,
Dec. 16, 2024. During their visit, the ACC
command team engaged with Airmen across the
base to highlight their contributions to the overall
mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman
Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8819198
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-RS022-1265
|Resolution:
|5300x3533
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Leadership visits SJAFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.