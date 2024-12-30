Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Leadership visits SJAFB [Image 1 of 3]

    ACC Leadership visits SJAFB

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of
    Air Combat Command, speaks during an all call at
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina,
    Dec. 16, 2024. During the all call, Wilsbach and
    Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC command
    chief, shared ACC’s mission, vision and priorities,
    as well as the importance of the mission at the
    4th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior
    Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Leadership visits SJAFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing

