ACC Leadership visits SJAFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of

Air Combat Command, speaks during an all call at

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina,

Dec. 16, 2024. During the all call, Wilsbach and

Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC command

chief, shared ACC’s mission, vision and priorities,

as well as the importance of the mission at the

4th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior

Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)