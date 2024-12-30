U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of
Air Combat Command, speaks during an all call at
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina,
Dec. 16, 2024. During the all call, Wilsbach and
Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC command
chief, shared ACC’s mission, vision and priorities,
as well as the importance of the mission at the
4th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior
Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8819197
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-RS022-1190
|Resolution:
|7148x4765
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Leadership visits SJAFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.