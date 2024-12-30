102nd Intelligence Wing promotes Bethann Crouch to Colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bethann Crouch, outgoing deputy commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group, is promoted to the rank of colonel in a ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, December 20, 2024. Crouch was awarded the meritorious service medal, fourth oak leaf cluster, for outstanding service during the ceremony. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)