102nd Intelligence Wing promotes Bethann Crouch to Colonel

U.S. Air Force Col. Bethann Crouch, outgoing deputy commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group, is promoted to the rank of colonel in a ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, December 20, 2024. Crouch’s mother and wife pinned the rank of colonel on Crouch during the ceremony. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)