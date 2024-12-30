102nd Intelligence Wing promotes Bethann Crouch to Colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahaesy, The Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, issues an oath to U.S. Air Force Col. Bethann Crouch, outgoing deputy commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group, during her promotion ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, December 20, 2024. Ahaesy pinned the meritorious service medal, fourth oak leaf cluster, on Crouch for her outstanding service during the ceremony. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)