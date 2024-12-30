Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing promotes Bethann Crouch to Colonel [Image 3 of 4]

    102nd Intelligence Wing promotes Bethann Crouch to Colonel

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahaesy, The Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, issues an oath to U.S. Air Force Col. Bethann Crouch, outgoing deputy commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group, during her promotion ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, December 20, 2024. Ahaesy pinned the meritorious service medal, fourth oak leaf cluster, on Crouch for her outstanding service during the ceremony. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
