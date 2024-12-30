USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors process cash services

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Personnel Specialist Raul Urena Abreu, from New York, assists Seaman Apprentice Janiya Dawson, from Jacksonville, Florida, with her Navy cash card from the disbursing office onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 30, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kleighton Vitug)