    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors process cash services [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors process cash services

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kleighton Vitug 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Chief Personnel Specialist Raul Urena Abreu, from New York, counts cash in the disbursing office onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 30, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kleighton Vitug)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors process cash services [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kleighton Vitug, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

