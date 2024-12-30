A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contractor unloads debris at the Jenkins County, Georgia temporary debris management site.
USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 17:41
|Photo ID:
|8818602
|VIRIN:
|241219-A-YY531-2318
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Jenkins County, Georgia. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.