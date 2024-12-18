Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Jenkins County, Georgia.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chad Stellpflug (middle), a lock & dam operator from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), St. Paul District stands with his team at the Jenkins County temporary debris management holding the coin he received for making safety a priority while working as a quality assurance specialist at the debris site.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.