Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Jenkins County, Georgia.

Dan Juracek (left), a safety specialist from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Fort Worth District recognized Chad Stellpflug (middle), a lock & dam operator from St. Paul District for making safety a priority while working as a quality assurance specialist at the Jenkins County temporary debris management site. Jovan Luna (right), a general engineer with Sacramento District, working as the zone manager submitted Stellpflug's name for recognition.
USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 17:41
|Photo ID:
|8818600
|VIRIN:
|241219-A-YY531-2316
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|10.93 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
