Holloman Airmen excel in Army Air Assault School

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Priestly, 49th Communication Squadron network technician, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 17, 2024. While at U.S. Army Air Assault School, Priestly was selected as a distinguished graduate, proving his exceptional motivation and attention to detail throughout the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)