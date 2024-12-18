Holloman Airmen excel in Army Air Assault School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Ricchio, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron inspection journeyman, left, Airman 1st Class Ian Priestly, 49th Communication Squadron network technician, center, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Byorth, 49th EMS inspection journeyman, right, pose for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec 17. 2024. Each Airman achieved a milestone of grit and excellence, earning the coveted Air Assault badge after conquering the U.S. Army Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)