    Holloman Airmen excel in Army Air Assault School [Image 1 of 4]

    Holloman Airmen excel in Army Air Assault School

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Ricchio, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron inspection journeyman, left, Airman 1st Class Ian Priestly, 49th Communication Squadron network technician, center, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Byorth, 49th EMS inspection journeyman, right, pose for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec 17. 2024. Each Airman achieved a milestone of grit and excellence, earning the coveted Air Assault badge after conquering the U.S. Army Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 13:04
    Photo ID: 8818275
    VIRIN: 241217-F-TY635-2000
    Resolution: 5178x2913
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Holloman Airmen excel in Army Air Assault School

    Fort Campbell
    Holloman
    Air Force
    AETC
    U.S. Army Air Assault School

