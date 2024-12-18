Holloman Airmen excel in Army Air Assault School

As of Dec. 13, three Airmen from the 49th Wing achieved a milestone of grit and excellence, earning the coveted Air Assault badge after conquering the U.S. Army Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Andrew Byorth and Joshua Ricchio, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron inspection journeymen and Airman 1st Class Ian Priestly, 49th Communication Squadron network technician, took on the physically and mentally demanding program.



The course is often referred to as the “10 toughest days in the Army." It tests participants on air assault operations, obstacle navigation and sling load mastery.



“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Ricchio. “It isn’t a common training for people in the Air Force to go through; none of us work with rotary aircraft or sling loads. This was our chance to gain some mission-essential experience.”



The rigorous instruction at Air Assault School develops critical competencies directly applicable to the Air Force’s broader operational goals, including adaptability, teamwork, and mission readiness.



“This was a good primer for me, personally,” said Priestly. “I don’t get to work with other branches for my day-to-day, but if the call comes and I need to be down range with another branch, I want to know the culture and how they do things.”



Programs like this highlight Team Holloman's dedication to preparing Airmen for multifaceted roles, fostering adaptability and operational excellence.



“The Agile Combat Employment concept is vital to our mission, and I think we can use what we learned to support it,” said Byorth. “Air Assault School taught us to focus on small details in fast-paced environments, particularly during tasks like creating sling loads. To properly support the ACE model, we have to act fast and ensure we’re getting the job done correctly simultaneously.”



The opportunity to attend the course resulted from a focused effort led by U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Trevor Loken, 49th EMS first sergeant, who worked with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Shearer, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, to kickstart this opportunity for Airmen on Holloman.



“Sgt. Shearer and I have extensive experience deploying with joint services and conducting pre-assessments for Airmen attending Air Assault School,” said Loken. “When we arrived at Holloman, we noticed the absence of a similar program and saw an opportunity to establish one, pushing our Airmen to succeed in the course.”



Looking ahead, Loken sees the success of these three Airmen as proof of the program’s value. He plans to continue the assessments, offering more members of Team Holloman the chance to showcase their skills and excel alongside their Army counterparts.



“Watching these Airmen rise to the challenge and graduate the course was so surreal, it brought a genuine smile to my face,” said Loken. “Seeing your ideas come to fruition through these motivated individuals makes leadership proud and the entire Air Force as well. With the success of this, we’re able to find different ways to prepare for the future fight.”



The next pre-assessment will be held, Jan. 10, 2025, at 6:30 a.m. near the outdoor track and is open to all Total Force Airmen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2024 Date Posted: 12.30.2024 13:04 Story ID: 488443 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman Airmen excel in Army Air Assault School, by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.