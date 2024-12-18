Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) infographic [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) infographic

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    A graphic illustration that depicts tactical combat casualty care. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 14:25
    Photo ID: 8817719
    VIRIN: 240525-N-BE723-1001
    Resolution: 5100x3300
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) infographic [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OPSEC graphic: Who else got the message?
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) infographic
    Pillars of Warrior Toughness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    CVN 76
    Tactical combat casualty care
    TCCC
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download