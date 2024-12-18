Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPSEC graphic: Who else got the message? [Image 1 of 3]

    OPSEC graphic: Who else got the message?

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    A graphic illustration that depicts safe operational security information. USS Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Estrada-Eguizabal)

    Photo ID: 8817718
    VIRIN: 240508-N-FQ639-1002
    Resolution: 2400x1425
    Size: 1.44 MB
    This work, OPSEC graphic: Who else got the message? [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    message
    OPSEC
    USS Ronald Reagan
    operation security

