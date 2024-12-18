A graphic illustration that depicts safe operational security information. USS Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Estrada-Eguizabal)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 14:25
|Photo ID:
|8817718
|VIRIN:
|240508-N-FQ639-1002
|Resolution:
|2400x1425
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OPSEC graphic: Who else got the message? [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.