Harry S. Truman Torah Dedication and Reinstallation

240302-N-AJ005-1106 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 2, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Yonatan Warren, a Jewish chaplain assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), carries a Torah during a Torah dedicaton and reinstallation ceremony. Harry S. Truman is one of three aircraft carriers serving as stewards of holocaust-surviving Torahs. Dedicated to the ship in 2007, the Torah is the only surviving religious artifact that remains from the Lithuanian Jewish population, where less than 5 percent survived. The scroll was removed during Truman’s Planned Incremental Availability due to construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 08:29
|Photo ID:
|8817692
|VIRIN:
|240302-N-AJ005-1106
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|766.88 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
