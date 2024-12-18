Harry S. Truman Torah Dedication and Reinstallation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240302-N-AJ005-1106 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 2, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Yonatan Warren, a Jewish chaplain assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), carries a Torah during a Torah dedicaton and reinstallation ceremony. Harry S. Truman is one of three aircraft carriers serving as stewards of holocaust-surviving Torahs. Dedicated to the ship in 2007, the Torah is the only surviving religious artifact that remains from the Lithuanian Jewish population, where less than 5 percent survived. The scroll was removed during Truman’s Planned Incremental Availability due to construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Beam)