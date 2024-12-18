Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harry S. Truman Torah Dedication and Reinstallation [Image 2 of 4]

    Harry S. Truman Torah Dedication and Reinstallation

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Beam 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240302-N-AJ005-1142 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 2, 2024) Members of the Hampton Roads Jewish community reada Torah on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during the Torah dedicaton and reinstallation ceremony. Harry S. Truman is one of three aircraft carriers serving as stewards of holocaust-surviving Torahs. Dedicated to the ship in 2007, the Torah is the only surviving religious artifact that remains from the Lithuanian Jewish population, where less than five percent survived. The scroll was removed during Truman’s Planned Incremental Availability due to the industrial work being conducted onboard at the time and is now being returned to the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Beam)

    This work, Harry S. Truman Torah Dedication and Reinstallation [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS

