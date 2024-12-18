Harry S. Truman Torah Dedication and Reinstallation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240302-N-AJ005-1142 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 2, 2024) Members of the Hampton Roads Jewish community reada Torah on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during the Torah dedicaton and reinstallation ceremony. Harry S. Truman is one of three aircraft carriers serving as stewards of holocaust-surviving Torahs. Dedicated to the ship in 2007, the Torah is the only surviving religious artifact that remains from the Lithuanian Jewish population, where less than five percent survived. The scroll was removed during Truman’s Planned Incremental Availability due to the industrial work being conducted onboard at the time and is now being returned to the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Beam)