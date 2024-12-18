Harry S. Truman Torah Dedication and Reinstallation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240302-N-AJ005-1101 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 2, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Yonatan Warren, a Jewish chaplain assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), provides opening remarks during a Torah dedicaton and reinstallation ceremony. Harry S. Truman is one of three aircraft carriers serving as stewards of holocaust-surviving Torahs. Dedicated to the ship in 2007, the Torah is the only surviving religious artifact that remains from the Lithuanian Jewish population, where less than five percent survived. The scroll was removed during Truman’s Planned Incremental Availability due to construction (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Beam)