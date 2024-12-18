Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., participates in the 2024 Washington Capitals Salute to the Military game.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in the Washington Capitals Salute to the Military game in the Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. February 20, 2024. The game, held annually, seeks to highlight the service of the members of our armed forces and create a bridge between civilians and the military. (DOD Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., participates in the 2024 Washington Capitals Salute to the Military game. [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    Joint Staff
    CJCS
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Jr.
    Gen. Charles Q. Brown

