Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., participates in the 2024 Washington Capitals Salute to the Military game.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in the Washington Capitals Salute to the Military game in the Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. February 20, 2024. The game, held annually, seeks to highlight the service of the members of our armed forces and create a bridge between civilians and the military. (DOD Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)