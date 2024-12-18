Participants of the 11th Annual Best Combat Camera Competition compete in an event testing their physical fitness.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Ta, assigned to 55th Public Affairs Company (Combat Camera), 21st Signal Brigade, participates in the Hildy while competing in the 2024 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, May 17th, 2024. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)