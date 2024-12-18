Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Participants of the 11th Annual Best Combat Camera Competition compete in an event testing their physical fitness. [Image 1 of 2]

    Participants of the 11th Annual Best Combat Camera Competition compete in an event testing their physical fitness.

    FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Ta, assigned to 55th Public Affairs Company (Combat Camera), 21st Signal Brigade, participates in the Hildy while competing in the 2024 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, May 17th, 2024. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    Participants of the 11th Annual Best Combat Camera Competition compete in an event testing their physical fitness.
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Visual Information Specialist
    Best Combat Camera Competition
    Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist
    Spc. Hilda Clayton

