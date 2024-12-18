Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Cheer at Vandenberg!

    Holiday Cheer at Vandenberg!

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Children from the Vandenberg community spread holiday cheer by singing Christmas carols at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec 21, 2024. The event brought participants together from across the base to celebrate the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
