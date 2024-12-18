Children from the Vandenberg community spread holiday cheer by singing Christmas carols at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec 21, 2024. The event brought participants together from across the base to celebrate the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 13:14
|Photo ID:
|8816831
|VIRIN:
|241221-F-GJ070-1002
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|223.17 KB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Holiday Cheer at Vandenberg! [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.