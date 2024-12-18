3rd ESC Deployment Casing Ceremony 2024

Col. Peter L. Gilbert, commander, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. John S. Jerkins, command sergeant major, 3ESC, stand together after casing their unit colors on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 27, 2024. The 3ESC colors will be uncased upon the assumption of authority at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for the duration of the 9-month deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)
Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 11:19
Photo ID:
|8816611
VIRIN:
|241227-A-PY967-1034
Resolution:
|4312x2875
Size:
|2.52 MB
Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
