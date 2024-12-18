Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd ESC Deployment Casing Ceremony 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd ESC Deployment Casing Ceremony 2024

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alison Strout 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Col. Peter L. Gilbert, commander, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. John S. Jerkins, command sergeant major, 3ESC, stand together after casing their unit colors on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 27, 2024. The 3ESC colors will be uncased upon the assumption of authority at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for the duration of the 9-month deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 11:19
    Photo ID: 8816611
    VIRIN: 241227-A-PY967-1034
    Resolution: 4312x2875
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ESC Deployment Casing Ceremony 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd ESC Deployment Casing Ceremony 2024
    3rd ESC Deployment Casing Ceremony 2024
    3rd ESC Deployment Casing Ceremony 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Casing Ceremony
    3rd ESC
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Spears Ready
    Fort Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download