3rd ESC Deployment Casing Ceremony 2024

Col. Peter L. Gilbert, commander, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. John S. Jerkins, command sergeant major, 3ESC, stand together after casing their unit colors on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 27, 2024. The 3ESC colors will be uncased upon the assumption of authority at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for the duration of the 9-month deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)