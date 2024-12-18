3rd ESC Deployment Casing Ceremony 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Peter L. Gilbert, commander, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, delivers remarks to Soldiers, families and leaders of the XVIII Airborne Corps at the 3ESC casing ceremony on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 27, 2024. "To the Soldiers and families of the 3ESC, thank you for your commitment to the mission and unwavering support as we begin to move to a distant land," said Gilbert. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)