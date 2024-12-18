3rd ESC Deployment Casing Ceremony 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Peter L. Gilbert, commander, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. John S. Jerkins, command sergeant major, 3ESC, case their unit colors on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 27, 2024. 3ESC headquarters prepares to depart for their 9-month deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)