Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 12.26.2024 18:21 Photo ID: 8816213 VIRIN: 240321-A-VY538-7568 Resolution: 5760x4288 Size: 4.09 MB Location: SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, JP

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Arnn Elementary students become changemakers for school project [Image 5 of 5], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.