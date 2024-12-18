Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arnn Elementary students become changemakers for school project [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Arnn Elementary students become changemakers for school project

    SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, JAPAN

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Sean Kimmons                  

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    London Riley, left, a fourth grader at Arnn Elementary School, portrays Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani education activist, during a living wax museum event inside the school at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, March 21, 2024. Riley was one of several fourth graders to dress up as their favorite historical figure for the museum, the culminating event of a school project that began in the fall. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 18:21
    Photo ID: 8816212
    VIRIN: 240321-A-VY538-1234
    Resolution: 5952x4252
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arnn Elementary students become changemakers for school project [Image 5 of 5], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arnn Elementary students become changemakers for school project
    Arnn Elementary students become changemakers for school project
    Arnn Elementary students become changemakers for school project
    Arnn Elementary students become changemakers for school project
    Arnn Elementary students become changemakers for school project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arnn Elementary students become changemakers for school project

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    usag japan
    sagamihara family housing area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download