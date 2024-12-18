London Riley, left, a fourth grader at Arnn Elementary School, portrays Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani education activist, during a living wax museum event inside the school at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, March 21, 2024. Riley was one of several fourth graders to dress up as their favorite historical figure for the museum, the culminating event of a school project that began in the fall. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
Arnn Elementary students become changemakers for school project
