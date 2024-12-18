Arnn Elementary students become changemakers for school project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ashley Gibson, a fourth grader at Arnn Elementary School, portrays Coretta Scott King during a living wax museum event inside the school at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, March 21, 2024. Gibson was one of several fourth graders to dress up as their favorite historical figure for the museum, the culminating event of a school project that began in the fall. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)