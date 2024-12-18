Rude Rams charge back to Kadena Air Base

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 34th Fighter Generation Squadron, perform routine maintenance on an F-35A Lightning II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. During their deployment to Kadena, the 34th Figther Squadron will exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with a variety of flying units and support deterrence measures throughout the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
