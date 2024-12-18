An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, parks on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. During their deployment to Kadena, the 34th FS will exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with a variety of flying units and support deterrence measures throughout the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 18:20
|Photo ID:
|8816202
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-BS464-3780
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Rude Rams charge back to Kadena Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.