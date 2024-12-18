Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rude Rams charge back to Kadena Air Base [Image 1 of 5]

    Rude Rams charge back to Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, parks on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. During their deployment to Kadena, the 34th FS will exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with a variety of flying units and support deterrence measures throughout the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 18:20
    Photo ID: 8816202
    VIRIN: 241216-F-BS464-3780
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PACAF
    18th Wing
    F-35
    Team Kadena
    34th FGS

