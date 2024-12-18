Rude Rams charge back to Kadena Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, parks on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. During their deployment to Kadena, the 34th FS will exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with a variety of flying units and support deterrence measures throughout the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)