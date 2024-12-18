Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rude Rams charge back to Kadena Air Base [Image 2 of 5]

    Rude Rams charge back to Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, sits under a shelter at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. The transition to 4th and 5th-generation aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to strengthening alignment and building on the strong foundation of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 18:20
    Photo ID: 8816203
    VIRIN: 241216-F-BS464-6118
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rude Rams charge back to Kadena Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    F-35
    Team Kadena
    34th FGS

