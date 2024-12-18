Rude Rams charge back to Kadena Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, sits under a shelter at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. The transition to 4th and 5th-generation aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to strengthening alignment and building on the strong foundation of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)