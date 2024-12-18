Rude Rams charge back to Kadena Air Base

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, sits under a shelter at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. The transition to 4th and 5th-generation aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to strengthening alignment and building on the strong foundation of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 18:20
|Photo ID:
|8816203
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-BS464-6118
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
