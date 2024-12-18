Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission completed Unit Public Affairs Representative training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, December 23, 2024. Unit Public Affairs Representatives are non-Public Affairs soldiers that have an interest in photography and journalism and have volunteered to help tell the story of their unit while deployed to Kosovo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 13:33
    Photo ID: 8816064
    VIRIN: 241223-A-HY815-5004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.02 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training
    KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training
    KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training
    KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training
    KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training
    KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training
    KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training
    KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kosovo Force RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download