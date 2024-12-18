Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training [Image 2 of 8]

    KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Capt. James Mason 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission completed Unit Public Affairs Representative training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, December 23, 2024. Unit Public Affairs Representatives are non-Public Affairs soldiers that have an interest in photography and journalism and have volunteered to help tell the story of their unit while deployed to Kosovo.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 13:33
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
    KFOR
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

