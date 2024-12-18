KFOR RC-E soldiers complete Unit Public Affairs Representative training

Multinational soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission completed Unit Public Affairs Representative training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, December 23, 2024. Unit Public Affairs Representatives are non-Public Affairs soldiers that have an interest in photography and journalism and have volunteered to help tell the story of their unit while deployed to Kosovo.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 13:33
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
