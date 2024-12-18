The world is not as big as it seems when paths cross through DLIELC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Filipino Army Air Traffic Controller and recently graduated Defense Language Institute English Language Center student, First Lieutenant Febe Salina Acenas, attends her cousin, Lt. Col. Matthew Redaja’s, change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 10, 2024. Redaja command the 319th Training Squadron, a basic military training squadron. DLIELC is known as the “Gateway to America” and builds security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion, serving more than 100 countries and providing support to more than 30 nonresident locations globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)