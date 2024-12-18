The world is not as big as it seems when paths cross through DLIELC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Matthew Redaja, 319th Training Squadron commander, at his change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 10, 2024. Redaja is the cousin of Filipino Army Air Traffic Controller First Lieutenant Febe Salina Acenas who recently graduated from the Defense Language Institute English Language Cetner. DLIELC is known as the “Gateway to America” and builds security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion, serving more than 100 countries and providing support to more than 30 nonresident locations globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)