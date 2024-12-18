The world is not as big as it seems when paths cross through DLIELC

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Agnes Koterba 

    37th Training Wing

    Lt. Col. Matthew Redaja, 319th Training Squadron commander, at his change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 10, 2024. Redaja is the cousin of Filipino Army Air Traffic Controller First Lieutenant Febe Salina Acenas who recently graduated from the Defense Language Institute English Language Cetner. DLIELC is known as the “Gateway to America” and builds security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion, serving more than 100 countries and providing support to more than 30 nonresident locations globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 11:56
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
