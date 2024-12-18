The world is not as big as it seems when paths cross through DLIELC

Photo By Agnes Koterba | Filipino Army Air Traffic Controller and recently graduated Defense Language Institute...... read more read more Photo By Agnes Koterba | Filipino Army Air Traffic Controller and recently graduated Defense Language Institute English Language Center student, First Lieutenant Febe Salina Acenas, attends her cousin, Lt. Col. Matthew Redaja’s, change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 10, 2024. Redaja command the 319th Training Squadron, a basic military training squadron. DLIELC is known as the “Gateway to America” and builds security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion, serving more than 100 countries and providing support to more than 30 nonresident locations globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba) see less | View Image Page

A visit to the Lackland shoppette led to a chance meeting for Filipino Army Air Traffic Controller First Lieutenant Febe Calina Acenas. It’s during this shopping trip that she crossed paths with her cousin, now an Air Force squadron commander at the 737th Training Group.



As a recently graduated Defense Language Institute English Language Center student, Acenas spent two months learning and honing her English language skills. While studying here, family phone conversations revealed that she had a cousin in San Antonio.



Despite her time on campus and around the local area, they had not met. Acenas only expected possibly meeting him one day back in the Philippines.



But fate brought them together.



“I’m so proud that I met my cousin,” Acenas stated. With a mix of nerves and excitement, she spent her last weekend, before follow-on-training, connecting with her newly discovered extended family.



They shared stories about their family connections and realized that a simple bloodline brought them together. Acenas attended his change of command ceremony, allowing her to experience the long-standing Air Force tradition, as Lt. Col. Matthew Redaja assumed command of the 319th Training Squadron in June.



“That leads us to a stronger bond,” Acenas said. “It was a rewarding experience taking language courses at DLIELC and not just by being an international military student. It was the brotherhood and sisterhood that we all had. It was not an accident to meet my cousin here, but it was destiny and the grace of God that it happened for a reason. Thank you DLIELC.”



Always wanting to join the military, Acenas found that the impact DLIELC leaves is one of international friendship and communication. Her fond memories include not just the bonds created, but also the local brisket and steak she enjoyed, and the time spent with family.



“You [DLIELC] are the link of this good and unforgettable bond with my family and conversations with my fellow international military students,” Acenas said.



DLIELC, the 637th Training Group aligned under the 37th Training Wing, builds security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion. DLIELC serves more than 100 countries and provides support to more than 30 nonresident locations worldwide.