U.S. Army Col. Shannon Marko (left), the director of Animal Research Protection Programs, hosts the promotion ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lauren McNair (right) at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Dec. 6, 2024. (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)