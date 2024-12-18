Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lauren McNair addresses guests during her promotion ceremony at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Dec. 6, 2024. (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 09:51
    Photo ID: 8815888
    VIRIN: 241206-D-FY143-4743
    Resolution: 6352x4235
    Size: 23.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion
    director
    animal services
    WRAIR

