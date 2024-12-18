Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Administered by U.S. Army Col. Shannon Marko, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lauren McNair (right) reaffirms her oath of office during her promotion ceremony at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, on April 5, 2024. (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)