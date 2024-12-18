USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241226-N-EE352-1080 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 26, 2024) – Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), and pilots pose for a group photo next to an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113 on Vinson’s flight deck, Dec. 26, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)