Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241226-N-EE352-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 26, 2024) – Sailors perform pre-flight safety checks on an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 26, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 08:46
    Photo ID: 8815874
    VIRIN: 241226-N-EE352-1002
    Resolution: 6295x4197
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    USS Carl Vinson
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download