USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

241226-N-EE352-1108 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 26, 2024) – Capt. Matthew Thomas, right, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), prepares to board an aircraft on Vinson’s flight deck, Dec. 26, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)