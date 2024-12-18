Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski Funeral Service

Soldiers assigned to the New York Army National Guard Honor Guard prepare to fold the American Flag over the casket of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankosk at the Gerald B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York on March 22,204. Frankoski, a helicopter pilot, was killed in a March 8, 2024, outside Rio Grande City, Texas while patrolling the Southwest Border. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler.
