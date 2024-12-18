Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski Funeral Service [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski Funeral Service

    SCHUYLERVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    New York National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to the New York Army National Guard Honor Guard prepare to fold the American Flag over the casket of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankosk at the Gerald B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York on March 22,204. Frankoski, a helicopter pilot, was killed in a March 8, 2024, outside Rio Grande City, Texas while patrolling the Southwest Border. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 07:16
    Photo ID: 8815856
    VIRIN: 240322-Z-YD083-1133
    Resolution: 5976x3166
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: SCHUYLERVILLE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski Funeral Service [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air National Guard military funeral honors
    NY Army National Guard Soldiers perform funeral honors for 100-year old veteran
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski Funeral Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard to conduct to provide military funeral honors 8,700 times by end of 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    New York

    TAGS

    honor guard
    NYNG
    Saratoga National Cemetery
    2024
    Frankoski

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download