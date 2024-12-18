Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Army National Guard Soldiers perform funeral honors for 100-year old veteran [Image 2 of 3]

    NY Army National Guard Soldiers perform funeral honors for 100-year old veteran

    WATERFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Sgt. Carlos Garcia, left, and Spc. Samantha Bruce, perform military funeral honors at the burial of Wilfred “Spike” Mailloux, a 100-year old New York National Guard veteran of the World War II Battle of Saipan at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Waterford, New York on May 7, 2024. Mailloux survived the war’s largest Japanese banzai attack, which killed 502 Soldiers in the New York National Guard’s 105th Infantry Regiment on July 7, 1944. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 07:16
    Photo ID: 8815855
    VIRIN: 240507-Z-YD083-1052
    Resolution: 5046x3148
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: WATERFORD, NEW YORK, US
    This work, NY Army National Guard Soldiers perform funeral honors for 100-year old veteran [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

