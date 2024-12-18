Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard military funeral honors [Image 1 of 3]

    Air National Guard military funeral honors

    SCHUYLERVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    New York National Guard

    New York Air National Guard Honor Guard members assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing fire a salute furing military funeral honors for Senior Master Sgt. Matthew King at Gerald B. Solomen Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York on Dec. 17, 2024. ( U.S. Air Guard photo by tech Sgt. Gabriel Enders.)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 07:16
    Photo ID: 8815854
    VIRIN: 241217-Z-A3538-1004
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: SCHUYLERVILLE, NEW YORK, US
    New York

    Air National Guard
    Honor Guard
    109th Airlift Wing
    NYNG

