Air National Guard military funeral honors

New York Air National Guard Honor Guard members assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing fire a salute furing military funeral honors for Senior Master Sgt. Matthew King at Gerald B. Solomen Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York on Dec. 17, 2024. ( U.S. Air Guard photo by tech Sgt. Gabriel Enders.)