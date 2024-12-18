USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary Specialist Seaman Santiago Chavez, from Chicago, prepares food in the aft galley during a Christmas meal onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 25, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner)