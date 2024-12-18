Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Culinary Specialist Seaman Santiago Chavez, from Chicago, prepares food in the aft galley during a Christmas meal onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 25, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.25.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8815746
    VIRIN: 241225-N-FA374-1090
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Benjamin Hurner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    galley
    Mess Decks
    Christmas
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CVN76

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download