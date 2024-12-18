Culinary Specialist Seaman Santiago Chavez, from Chicago, prepares food in the aft galley during a Christmas meal onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 25, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 19:48
|Photo ID:
|8815746
|VIRIN:
|241225-N-FA374-1090
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Benjamin Hurner, identified by DVIDS